Electrolux to acquire smart kitchen appliance company Anova

Electrolux has agreed to acquire Anova, a US based company and the provider of Anova Precision Cooker, a connected device for sous vide cooking.

The acquisition provides an opportunity for profitable growth in this emerging product category. Anova's direct-to-consumer business model and digital focus are also of strong strategic interest to Electrolux.



Anova was founded in 2013 – today the company has approximately 70 employees and contractors globally and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



"Anova's mission – to make it easy for consumers to cook like a pro – is so similar to our own focus on great tasting food that this was quite obviously a perfect match," said Ola Nilsson, Head of Electrolux business area Home Care and Small Domestic Appliances. "It's also a great strategic fit in terms of Anova's approach to online sales and digital marketing, and in how they leverage connectivity in the products. We have a lot to learn from each other, and look forward to helping Anova take the next steps on their global growth journey while maintaining an agile and innovative culture."



The Anova Precision Cooker connects to a user's smartphone and offers recipes to make it easy to cook sous vide – a cooking technique where food is placed in a sealable bag and brought to a precisely controlled temperature in a water bath.