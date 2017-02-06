© Renex

Yamaha extends partnership and portfolio with Renex

Yamaha Motor Europe IM is extending its cooperation with its distributor Renex in order to continue to best serve its customers in Poland and Romania and to reinforce its full range portfolio in the region.

Renex will continue to succesfully offer Yamaha Printer YCP10, Yamaha YS/YSM series pick and place machines and Yamaha 3D AOI and X-Ray inspection machines solutions and is enthusiastic to announce the extension of its portfolio with Yamaha i-PULSE product range, the placement models M10, M20, S10 and S20 for Hybrid placement solution.



Renex has extensive experience and is highly knowledgeable in the industry and thus Yamaha’s customers in Poland and Romania will continue to enjoy the benefit of Yamaha’s entire excellent product portfolio.



Yamaha Motor Europe IM General Manager Ichiro Arimoto states “ We are pleased to extend our partnership with our distributor Renex that will continue to offer successfully the well established multifunctional Yamaha YS/YSM Series. Furthermore, from today Renex is also offering the Yamaha i-PULSE products. We are convinced that the first in class Yamaha Portfolio will strengthen Renex expansion in Poland and Romania and Yamaha’s total market share in the region to the benefit of the customers.”



Mr. Predrag Topić, owner and director of Renex says” The comprehensive Yamaha portfolio allows us to continue to be successful in our unique market segments. We embrace prosperous new business opportunities thanks to Yamaha state of the art solutions and best in class machines. Herewith, the extension of Yamaha’s portfolio supports Renex market share’s growth in central Europe.”