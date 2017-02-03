© neo tech Electronics Production | February 03, 2017
NEO Tech built battery packs now installed on the ISS
Six Lithium-Ion Battery Orbital Replacement Units (ORUs) that EMS provider NEO Tech assembled for Aerojet Rocketdyne were launched into space for the International Space Station in December - three of them have now been installed on the ISS.
The new battery cell used in the ORUs is a third-generation of Li-ion cell that is designed specifically for space.
In early 2014, NEO Tech invested in and expanded its Chatsworth facility to produce large-form-factor, high-reliability products for use in mission-critical applications like manned space flight. Aerojet Rocketdyne selected NEO Tech to be its manufacturing supplier on the Li-ion battery ORU program because of its capabilities and close proximity to Aerojet Rocketdyne, enabling close collaboration and concurrent engineering to facilitate timely completion of the product for launch.
The company also was able to develop a specialized selective soldering process to solve challenges with very large buss bar lamination. NEO Tech invested in the production infrastructure to build, inspect and test the ORU to meet stringent manned space flight requirements. NEO Tech processes were certified by Aerojet Rocketdyne and NASA, including process certification of production personnel. Then the ORUs were delivered to Aerojet Rocketdyne for final acceptance testing before being delivered to the Boeing and NASA customer.
The Li-Ion ORUs were placed aboard Kounotori 6, an unpiloted HTV cargo carrier on top of the Japanese H-2B rocket, on a specially-designed pallet destined to carry the ORUs which will replace a portion of the International Space Station’s aging nickel-hydrogen batteries. The new batteries are lighter and more efficient – one lithium-ion unit is capable of replacing two of the old models. The first three units were successfully installed outside the space station’s right-side S4 power truss, one of the laboratory’s four main solar array modules. Eighteen additional batteries will be sent to the space station over the next four years.
In early 2014, NEO Tech invested in and expanded its Chatsworth facility to produce large-form-factor, high-reliability products for use in mission-critical applications like manned space flight. Aerojet Rocketdyne selected NEO Tech to be its manufacturing supplier on the Li-ion battery ORU program because of its capabilities and close proximity to Aerojet Rocketdyne, enabling close collaboration and concurrent engineering to facilitate timely completion of the product for launch.
The company also was able to develop a specialized selective soldering process to solve challenges with very large buss bar lamination. NEO Tech invested in the production infrastructure to build, inspect and test the ORU to meet stringent manned space flight requirements. NEO Tech processes were certified by Aerojet Rocketdyne and NASA, including process certification of production personnel. Then the ORUs were delivered to Aerojet Rocketdyne for final acceptance testing before being delivered to the Boeing and NASA customer.
The Li-Ion ORUs were placed aboard Kounotori 6, an unpiloted HTV cargo carrier on top of the Japanese H-2B rocket, on a specially-designed pallet destined to carry the ORUs which will replace a portion of the International Space Station’s aging nickel-hydrogen batteries. The new batteries are lighter and more efficient – one lithium-ion unit is capable of replacing two of the old models. The first three units were successfully installed outside the space station’s right-side S4 power truss, one of the laboratory’s four main solar array modules. Eighteen additional batteries will be sent to the space station over the next four years.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments