REACh – 4 new SVHCs added to Candidate List

On January 12 ECHA has added four new SVHCs on the Candidate List of substances of very high concern to the candidate list for authorization, which now contains 173 substances.

4,4′-isopropylidenediphenol (bisphenol A; BPA) (EC No. 201-245-8) - Toxic for reproduction. Examples of use: Manufacture of polycarbonate, epoxy resins and chemicals; hardener in epoxy resins.

- Toxic for reproduction. Examples of use: Manufacture of polycarbonate, epoxy resins and chemicals; hardener in epoxy resins. Nonadecafluorodecanoic acid (PFDA) and its sodium and ammonium salts (EC No. 206-400-3; 221-470-5) – Toxic for reproduction; BPT. Examples of use: Lubricant, wetting agent, plasticiser and corrosion inhibitor.

– Toxic for reproduction; BPT. Examples of use: Lubricant, wetting agent, plasticiser and corrosion inhibitor. p-(1,1-dimethylpropyl)phenol (EC No. 201-280-9) - Equivalent level of concern having probable serious effects to environment. Examples of use: Manufacture of chemicals and plastic products.

- Equivalent level of concern having probable serious effects to environment. Examples of use: Manufacture of chemicals and plastic products. 4-heptylphenol, branched and linear - Equivalent level of concern having probable serious effects to environment. Examples of use: Manufacture of polymers; formulation into lubricants.

Although the addition to the candidate list does not consist an authorization requirement for concerned manufacturers and/or importers, FBDI association expressly refers to immediate obligations for companies regarding associated substances included on the Candidate List: In particular, if a subassembly contains a SVHC in a concentration above 0.1% weight by weight, manufacturers and importers of substances are obliged to inform customers down their supply chain and consumers on the use of this substance. Within EU they have to hand out safety sheets, if they deliver SVHCs. According to a ruling by the European Court of Justice of September 2015 the 0.1% w/w concentration threshold also applies to all the constituent products of a given end product. In other words: where a product is made up of more than one article the relevance of each article in terms of SVHCs is to be determined irrespective of whether it is part of or will become part of another product.Additionally, importers and manufacturers of articles containing the substance have 6 months from the date of its inclusion on the Candidate List to notify ECHA.