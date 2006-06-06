Electronics Production | June 06, 2006
Swedish opto firm enters Canada
The Swedish optoelectronics firm Transmode has established a regional sales office in Canada.
Transmode, the Optical Networking Pioneer, announced the opening of its latest regional sales office in Toronto, Canada.
Building on recent successes in the US and as yet unannounced wins in Canada, Transmode is expanding its existing North American presence with the opening of the new office in Toronto. The office will be used to support ongoing sales activities and to provide further support for existing customers.
“Transmode's unique approach to Optical Networking continues to gain traction in all our key markets, including North America,” said Johan Lindskog, Transmode's Vice President of Global Sales. “Whilst the North American market is undoubtedly a hotly contested market, recent wins confirm that Transmode have the right product and that this market offers Transmode considerable opportunities for future expansion. Therefore we are continuing our expansion beyond our US base to get even closer to our growing customer base within the region.”
Transmode provides network operators and enterprises with Optical Networking solutions with a unique focus on innovation and economics for applications from regional to metro and campus networks. Transmode's existing customer base of over 100 customers includes tier 1 national carriers, cable operators, ISPs, utilities, enterprises and educational establishments, who collectively have deployed over 2000 systems in a wide range of applications. Recent wins have included Hurricane Electric in California, numerous carrier and enterprise wins in Europe and a number of other as yet undisclosed wins in the US and Canada.
“Toronto is the ideal location for our latest regional office,” said Johan Hammarström, Transmode's Regional Sales Manager for Canada. “Transmode's dual strategy of direct and channel sales has a proven track record and we have a strong channel partner here in SAK Data. We have had recent successes through this partnership and see great long term potential in this relationship and also through direct sales elsewhere in the region.”
