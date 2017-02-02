© Schleuniger Group Electronics Production | February 02, 2017
Schleuniger acquires GiIT
As of January 1, 2017, Schleuniger acquired DiIT AG. "We will continue to offer interfaces for machines from all popular manufacturers", Bernd Jost, President DiIT AG.
Effective as of the beginning of the year, Schleuniger is the sole owner of DiIT AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany. Schleuniger already held a minority interest in DiIT AG, the world’s leading producer of software systems for wire processing and wiring harness production, prior to taking full ownership. As of January 1, 2017 the previous majority stakeholder and company founder, Dr. Gerhard Schaub, sold all of his shares to Schleuniger and left the company at his own request. His position as the company’s president was taken over by Bernd Jost, who has been a member of the Management Board since January 1, 2016.
DiIT will continue to operate as an independent company within the Schleuniger Group.
“After the acquisition by Schleuniger, we will ensure that the design of our systems remains open and we will continue to offer interfaces for machines from all popular manufacturers. Thus, our well-established partnerships with other machine manufacturers will remain unchanged,” Bernd Jost emphasizes.
"The acquisition of DiIT creates a winning situation for all stakeholders, both the companies and their customers," says Schleuniger CEO, Christoph Schüpbach.
