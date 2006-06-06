Nanotech firm awarded invention prize

The Swedish nanotechnology firm Nanofreeze has been awarded a check of €30,000 from the Swedish Vinnova.

Nanofreeze Technologies develops a thermoelectric coolchip having a high efficiency, 10-15 times higher than so called Peltier-elements working on the same basic principle. In today's technical devices the produced heat is often a big problem. Nanofreezes coolchip can be used in applications like computers, cell phones, lasers and other electronic devices, resulting in higher performance of the product.



The coolchip, which consists of different semiconductor materials built using nanotechnology, has many advantages compared to common cooling technology: It is small, environmentally friendly, robust and can momentarily switch from cooling to heating.



The technology of Nanofreeze also works as a heat exchanger, effectively replacing the compressor of our time with the technology of the future. In 5 years the company hopes that you will own a refrigerator cooled by Nanofreeze.