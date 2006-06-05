Electronics Production | June 05, 2006
TTE Regains Lead in Worldwide TV Market
New flat-panel display technologies may be capturing the headlines, but the venerable CRT still rules the roost in the television business, as evidenced by TTE Corp.'s return to the TV market's top rank in the first quarter, according to iSuppli Corp.
"After falling to third place in the fourth quarter of 2005, TTE regained the number-one position in the global TV market in the first quarter of 2006, due to an increase in its CRT-TV shipments worldwide,
and particularly in China," said Riddhi Patel, principal analyst with iSuppli Corp.
TTE accounted for 11.2 percent of TV unit shipments in the first quarter of 2006, up from 9.7 percent in the fourth quarter, according to iSuppli.
The rise allowed TTE, a joint venture between China's TCL and Europe's Thomson, to surpass LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., which accounted for 9.7 percent and 8.6 percent of unit shipments during the first quarter. Philips retained its fourth-place rank with a 6.7 percent share of sales, while Sony Corp. rose one position to take fifth place with 5.9 percent of the market.
Top-Five Television Makers Worldwide in the First Quarter of 2006 (Ranking by Percentage of Unit Shipments)
Q1 '06 Rank, Q4 '05 Rank, Company, Q4 '05 Market Share, Q1 '06 Market Share
1, 3, TTE, 9.72%, 11.19%
2, 1, LG Electronics, 11.07%, 9.70%
3, 2, Samsung, 10.33%, 8.61%
4, 4, Philips, 6.84%, 6.71%
5, 5, Sony, 6.14%, 5.88%
6, 6, Panasonic (Matsushita), 5.88%, 5.28%
Source: iSuppli Corp. June 2006
While overall shipments of CRTs declined in the first quarter, they still dominated the television market, accounting for 76 percent of total TV units. TTE in the first quarter led the 32-million-unit CRT TV market with a 13.6 percent share of shipments. LG and Samsung followed with 10.5 percent and 7.4 percent shares respectively. Along with TTE, Chinese OEMs Changhong, Konka and Skyworth ranked among the top 10 in the global CRT-TV market in the first quarter. All of the
Chinese brands collectively accounted for 34.4 percent of the global CRT TV market. Korean brands are second, accounting for 17.9 percent of unit shipments.
"With the Japanese OEMs shifting their attention to flat-panel technologies, the CRT market is open for the Chinese and Korean players to dominate by offering products that offer superior price/performance compared to flat-panel TVs," Patel said.
While TTE's stronghold is in China's domestic CRT-TV market, it also was number one in North America in the first quarter due to the strength of its RCA brand. Sony held the second position in North America, while Toshiba, Philips and Panasonic all competed for the number-three slot.
LG and Samsung have increased shipments to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region; to Latin America and to the Asia/Pacific market. In the EMEA region, Samsung and LG occupied the top slots in the first quarter, with Philips following in the third position. Sharp, Sony and Panasonic led the Japanese TV market, collectively accounting for a 67 percent share in first quarter of 2006. Sharp and Sony dominated LCD-TV shipments in Japan while Panasonic accounted for more than 50 percent of plasma shipments.
Sharp maintains lead in LCD-TVs, despite declining share Worldwide LCD-TV shipments amounted to 7.3 million units in the first quarter. While this represented a slight decline compared to the fourth
quarter of 2005, LCDs accounted for 17 percent of worldwide TV shipments. Sharp maintained its dominance in the LCD TV market, but its share has been declining during the past four quarters. The main reason for Sharp's decline in share is the quick ramp up by other premium TV makers
and the increased availability of value brands. Sharp accounted for 15.2 percent of LCD-TV shipments in the first quarter, down from 17.3 percent in the fourth. Samsung took the second
position with a 12.4 percent share, followed closely followed by Sony and Philips with 12.3 percent and 12.1 percent shares respectively, as shown in Table 2, below and attached.
Top-Six LCD-TV Makers Worldwide in the First Quarter of 2006 (Ranking by Percentage of Unit Shipments)
Q1 '06 Rank, Q4 '05 Rank, Company, Q4 '05 Market Share, Q1 '06, Market Share,
1, 1, Sharp, 17.27%, 15.23%
2, 3, Samsung, 12.94%, 12.36%
3, 2, Sony, 15.33%, 12.25%
4, 4, Philips, 11.46%, 12.07%
5, 5, LG Electronics, 8.59%, 6.69%
6, 6, Panasonic (Matsushita)
and particularly in China," said Riddhi Patel, principal analyst with iSuppli Corp.
TTE accounted for 11.2 percent of TV unit shipments in the first quarter of 2006, up from 9.7 percent in the fourth quarter, according to iSuppli.
The rise allowed TTE, a joint venture between China's TCL and Europe's Thomson, to surpass LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., which accounted for 9.7 percent and 8.6 percent of unit shipments during the first quarter. Philips retained its fourth-place rank with a 6.7 percent share of sales, while Sony Corp. rose one position to take fifth place with 5.9 percent of the market.
Top-Five Television Makers Worldwide in the First Quarter of 2006 (Ranking by Percentage of Unit Shipments)
Q1 '06 Rank, Q4 '05 Rank, Company, Q4 '05 Market Share, Q1 '06 Market Share
1, 3, TTE, 9.72%, 11.19%
2, 1, LG Electronics, 11.07%, 9.70%
3, 2, Samsung, 10.33%, 8.61%
4, 4, Philips, 6.84%, 6.71%
5, 5, Sony, 6.14%, 5.88%
6, 6, Panasonic (Matsushita), 5.88%, 5.28%
Source: iSuppli Corp. June 2006
While overall shipments of CRTs declined in the first quarter, they still dominated the television market, accounting for 76 percent of total TV units. TTE in the first quarter led the 32-million-unit CRT TV market with a 13.6 percent share of shipments. LG and Samsung followed with 10.5 percent and 7.4 percent shares respectively. Along with TTE, Chinese OEMs Changhong, Konka and Skyworth ranked among the top 10 in the global CRT-TV market in the first quarter. All of the
Chinese brands collectively accounted for 34.4 percent of the global CRT TV market. Korean brands are second, accounting for 17.9 percent of unit shipments.
"With the Japanese OEMs shifting their attention to flat-panel technologies, the CRT market is open for the Chinese and Korean players to dominate by offering products that offer superior price/performance compared to flat-panel TVs," Patel said.
While TTE's stronghold is in China's domestic CRT-TV market, it also was number one in North America in the first quarter due to the strength of its RCA brand. Sony held the second position in North America, while Toshiba, Philips and Panasonic all competed for the number-three slot.
LG and Samsung have increased shipments to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region; to Latin America and to the Asia/Pacific market. In the EMEA region, Samsung and LG occupied the top slots in the first quarter, with Philips following in the third position. Sharp, Sony and Panasonic led the Japanese TV market, collectively accounting for a 67 percent share in first quarter of 2006. Sharp and Sony dominated LCD-TV shipments in Japan while Panasonic accounted for more than 50 percent of plasma shipments.
Sharp maintains lead in LCD-TVs, despite declining share Worldwide LCD-TV shipments amounted to 7.3 million units in the first quarter. While this represented a slight decline compared to the fourth
quarter of 2005, LCDs accounted for 17 percent of worldwide TV shipments. Sharp maintained its dominance in the LCD TV market, but its share has been declining during the past four quarters. The main reason for Sharp's decline in share is the quick ramp up by other premium TV makers
and the increased availability of value brands. Sharp accounted for 15.2 percent of LCD-TV shipments in the first quarter, down from 17.3 percent in the fourth. Samsung took the second
position with a 12.4 percent share, followed closely followed by Sony and Philips with 12.3 percent and 12.1 percent shares respectively, as shown in Table 2, below and attached.
Top-Six LCD-TV Makers Worldwide in the First Quarter of 2006 (Ranking by Percentage of Unit Shipments)
Q1 '06 Rank, Q4 '05 Rank, Company, Q4 '05 Market Share, Q1 '06, Market Share,
1, 1, Sharp, 17.27%, 15.23%
2, 3, Samsung, 12.94%, 12.36%
3, 2, Sony, 15.33%, 12.25%
4, 4, Philips, 11.46%, 12.07%
5, 5, LG Electronics, 8.59%, 6.69%
6, 6, Panasonic (Matsushita)
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments