Silver jubilee for Arrow and Sharp

The electronics industry, due to its very dynamic nature, is not necessarily the first place one might look for evidence of long lasting business relationships. Sharp Microelectronics, however, is proud of creating and fostering long-term relationships with both customers and distributors. This is evidenced by the successful partnership with distributor Arrow.

Sharp and Arrow Nordic began their relationship in 1979 through the original agreement with the Hatteland Group, who became Arrow Nordic in 2000. During that time the two companies have had a number of important design 'firsts'. Together they delivered the first Sharp ASIC in Europe, the first European overhead projector display using Sharp technology, and the first advanced Sharp TFT design in the region. More recently, the two companies were first to secure a design for a large Sharp 30" TFT display anywhere in the world outside of Japan. The large scale LCD module is integrated into a videoconferencing system from a Norwegian manufacturer.



Discussing the silver jubilee of the distribution agreement, Franco Morotti, General Manager Distribution – OEM Sales, Sharp Microelectronics, emphasises: “Thanks to a strong team approach, the relationship between Sharp and Arrow Nordic remains powerful and addresses the needs of clientele across Europe. With Arrow's combination of logistics and technical capabilities, our customers gain coverage and technical support for the complete Sharp Microelectronics product range, no matter where they are based.”



Thanks to the success of the partnership between Sharp and Arrow in both the Nordic region and the USA, the distribution agreement has been extended in recent years into the UK as well as central and southern Europe. Sharp Microelectronics is looking forward to another 25 years of this prosperous cooperation.