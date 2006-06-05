Copper prices rising

The copper prices continues their rising trend. The spot market price for copper went up nearly 80 percent from January to May.

In May the copper had reached the price of $8,147 per ton. That is an increase of nearly 80 percent from the price on the spot-market cash buys in January. According to EETimes prices for three-month contracts, with copper delivery slated for July, climbed to $8,005 per metric ton, up 82 percent from $4,397 per metric ton on Jan. 3.



"Copper appears to be one more commodity where higher prices could be impacting semiconductor materials pricing," said Dan Tracy, senior director of industry research and statistics at Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI; San Jose, Calif.).



"Other examples include oil prices, which impact the price of chemicals and resins used in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, and gold pricing, which impacts the price of gold wire used in semiconductor packaging", he added.