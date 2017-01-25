© keba

Keba is exclusive supplier for account service terminals

The bank automation expert Keba, based in Linz/Austria, is to become the exclusive supplier of non-cash terminals (account service terminals) and cash recycling systems.

In March 2016 the Austrian Raiffeisen bank group, which comprises of over 400 independent Raiffeisen banks as well as eight regional headquarters, asked manufacturers from all over the world to submit an offer for their self-service terminal equipment. As well as product and technology, the assessment covered factors such as maintenance and cooperation.



Keba came out top against its competitors in the non-cash and cash-recycling ATMs sector and was subsequently awarded the order for up to 700 account service terminals and 300 cash recyclers in July.



"We are delighted about the level of trust, which the Austrian Raiffeisen bank group has placed in us. We already collaborated with Raiffeisen in the past; which makes it all the more gratifying that this partnership will continue in the next few years and will be further developed in the cash recycling sector“, states Gerhard Luftensteiner, Keba’s CEO.



In the past few years Keba had already delivered approximately 500 account service terminals KePlus K6 and approximately 60 recycling systems to Raiffeisen banks throughout Austria.



This most recent decision means that cash recycling in the Raiffeisen sector will now be extended nationwide. The realization of new branch concepts justifies the use of cash recyclers, which will optimally support the Raiffeisen branches with the latest in technical standards (e.g. NFC readers, QR code support, etc.).



The roll-out for a total of up to 1,000 systems should begin this year and be completed by 2018.