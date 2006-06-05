Germany attracts microelectronics R&D

Germany has become an attractive location for the international microelectronics industry, according to Germany´s research minister Annette Schavan.

According to the website ResearchResearch Germany is considered as a highly qualified location to set up microelectronics R&D centres. Last week AMD announced its major investment plans for Dresden, Germany.



"These strategic investments highlight how significant Germany and Europe are to the future of AMD competitiveness," said Hector Ruiz, the company's CEO.