NEC choses Agere´s processor-based solution

NEC, extending its business relationship with Agere Systems, has selected the Agere Systems APP300 (AdvancedPayloadPlus(R)) series network processor-based platform offerings for use in

NEC's third-generation (3G) wireless network equipment.

As a worldwide leading supplier of Internet Protocol (IP) infrastructure and services into next-generation networks, NEC will use Agere's APP300, as well as associated software, reference designs and development platforms, in 3G infrastructure equipment called 3G Node B.



Last year, Agere announced this customer's selection of the same Agere technologies for use in 3G Radio Network Controller infrastructure equipment.



The APP300 features powerful and flexible classification, traffic management for complex IP protocol processing, such as IPV4 and IPV6 support, as well as robust IP Quality of Service (QoS), which meets the challenges of these applications.



"Agere's APP300 processor continues to demonstrate its successful momentum in access networks within both the broadband and wireless infrastructure," said Mark Cieri, director of service provider networks in Agere's Networking Division. "Key engagements such as this one with NEC underscore Agere's focus on supporting deployment of reliable and enhanced networking

intelligence into the packet network. This enables a service evolution for many network equipment manufacturers and their service provider customers today."



The Agere software and hardware makes scalability a reality for customers due to the ability to highly re-use customer development efforts across a variety of capacities, applications and platforms.



APP300, Agere Systems' fourth-generation network processor, continues to demonstrate its progress in access networks within both the broadband and wireless infrastructure. Agere Systems' strategy to deploy enhanced networking intelligence into the packet network is accelerating the service evolution for many networking equipment makers and their service provider

customers today.



APP300 is part of Agere's TrueONE(TM) intelligent and reliable communication platform solutions and is shipping today.