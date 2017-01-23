Samsung blames suppliers – the reason Note 7 failed

Last year was not the best of years for Samsung. The company launched what was suppose to be its next flagship phone – and sure, the model entered the market with a bang, just not the one you want. The company has now completed its investigation on the issues with the phone.

Following a string of incidents where the units caught fire, the company chose to discontinue the model and investigate the reasons behind the overheating issues - this is what the found.



To find the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, Samsung examined every aspect of the Galaxy Note7, including hardware, software and related processes. The company’s investigation – as well as the investigations by independent industry organisations – concluded that the batteries were the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents.



700 Samsung researchers tried to reproduce the problem by testing 200'000 units and more than 30,000 batteries to find the error. Samsung points a finger at its suppliers saying that manufacturing- and design errors were the cause of the problems with the batteries.