ABB to move to new facilities in Wickliffe, Ohio

Power and automation company ABB informs that the company will move into a new building later this year.

The new Highland Hills industrial automation service and technology center aims to modernise processes and increase efficiencies.



“Our history in the Cleveland area dates back over 100 years,” said James Crowl, U.S. Service Manager, ABB. “ABB is proud of our history and our future in Ohio.”



The Wickliffe location is one of ABB’s largest US facilities and is the global R&D center for Symphony Plus, as well as home to project management and engineering of Symphony Plus and System 800xA control systems for industrial and utility customers.



The site also functions as a service call center for the US and provides facilities for training and product demonstration. ABB plans for around 450 employees, including employees from ABB company Thomas & Betts in nearby Solon, to move into the new building, which will incorporate many of ABB’s technologies in building automation, lighting and energy efficiency.