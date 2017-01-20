© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Jenoptik acquires British software company

The acquisition of Essa Technology aims to extend Jenoptik’s expertise in software for traffic enforcement and public safety & security.

The German company has acquired all shares in Essa Technology (Domestic and Commercial Security Limited). The transaction was completed on January 19, 2017.



“This strategic acquisition is a further step in the development towards an integrated solutions provider for public safety and security as well as future smart cities”, Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin stated.



Based in Plymouth, England, the company currently generates revenue in the lower single-digit million euro range and will be integrated into the Mobility segment of Jenoptik. The company’s back office software allows for ANPR data to be efficiently processed and evaluated, for example providing real-time alerts to a police car, from a central server.



Michael Mertin: “Essa Technology complements our portfolio ideally, making us a single-source provider of hardware, software and service models for enhanced security and traffic safety worldwide.”



No information or details regarding the purchasing price has been released.