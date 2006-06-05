Murata receives Anglia Supplier of the Year Award

Anglia has announced that it has presented Murata Electronics (UK) Limited with the Anglia Supplier of the Year Award for 2005/2006.

The award acknowledges the ongoing high level of support, both technically and commercially, that Murata provides to Anglia as one of its major distributors, and also the key role that the Murata product range has played in Anglia's success over the past year.



Murata's extensive product range includes capacitors, resistors, inductors, delay lines, resonators, EMI and noise suppression filters, components and modules for mobile and wireline communications and AV applications, sensors and optical products. The company was established in Japan in 1944, and is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of the opening of its European operation in May 1981.



Commented David Whiteley, Distribution Manager for Murata Electronics (UK) Limited, “We have had a long-standing and profitable distribution agreement with Anglia, and are delighted that they have chosen to honour Murata in this way. Anglia delivers everything that we look for in a distributor: they provide a great service to their customers, and they provide us with all the information and support that we need in the marketplace. Their commitment to the Murata product range is exemplary.”



He continued, “When an Anglia salesperson visits a customer, they are looking to fill all the requirements of the bill of materials with active and passive components that are right for that customer, not just to fill particular slots with products from one of their principals – this is exactly what we expect from our distributors.”



Added Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia, “It is no exaggeration to say the Murata franchise has been one of the enabling factors towards making Anglia the successful distributor that it is today. We feel that it is particularly appropriate to recognise this by making this award to Murata to coincide with the celebration of their 25 years of trading here in Europe.”