Premier Farnell´s sales boosted by RoHS

Premier Farnell´s sales grew by more than 13 percent in Europe during the first quarter to reach £225.4m.

In UK the sales grew by seven percent during the first quarter. This sales increase is according to the company boosted by the coming RoHS deadline.



“The positive momentum that we saw build towards the end of last year carried over into the first quarter”, company chief executive Harriet Green told electronicsweekly.com.



“Sales in North America grew well, and in mainland Europe we outperformed the market, growing sales by 13.7%. Our UK businesses in aggregate performed well, with sales 4.1% ahead of the prior year. In particular, Farnell InOne in the UK grew its sales by 7.0%”, she added.