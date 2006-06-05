UK RoHS Enforcer issues RoHS guidelines

The National Weights and Measures Laboratory (NWML), has issued its RoHS enforcement guidelines. It is the NWML that plays the role of RoHS enforcer in the UK.

"Whilst the overall approach to RoHS compliance is based on a presumption of conformity, it is recognized that national authorities will require self-declaration from producers as the key principle underlying the enforcement process," said NWML.