3D printer startup finds manufacturing partner in Foxconn

California-based Robo 3D Limited, a company focused on the design and distribution of desktop 3D printers, has selected Hon Hai Precision Industry – otherwise known as Foxconn – as its production partner for the its latest ‘Robo R2’ smart 3D printer.

Robo 3D comes from the crowdfunding space and Kickstarter more specifically, the company launched its first product via the crowdfunding site back in 2013. In September 2016 the company launched a new set of products – the Robo R2 and the Robo C2 – via Kickstarter.



The Robo R2 is the newest addition to the company’s product offering – a full-featured Wi-Fi enabled 3D printer which targets the so-called “prosumer” segment of the desktop market.



The young company has now taking another step in its journey and found its manufacturing partner in Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn – and production tooling has started, with initial capacity of 10’000 ‘R2’ units annually.



“Securing a manufacturing partner of the status and quality of Foxconn is a significant achievement for an emerging brand such as Robo, especially given its vast experience working with some of the largest and most iconic consumer brands in the world,” said Managing Director of Robo, Ryan Legudi. “With funding from our successful ASX listing in December 2016, we are particularly excited that Robo can pursue its aggressive growth plans supported by Foxconn’s proven ability to scale its production capacity to meet growing demand, with initial production capacity of 10,000 ‘R2’ printers per annum.”



Ashwin J. Sangani, spokesperson for Foxconn, also commented: “As a leading electronics technology services company, Foxconn’s vision is to provide technological products and solutions that offer greater convenience to consumers around the world. We are pleased to be supporting a successful startup like Robo in bringing its innovative ‘Robo R2’ Smart 3D printer to the market. This is also in line with our commitment to collaborating with our customers and partners to build an industry ecosystem that promotes innovation and sustainable development.”



The first production units of the Robo R2 Smart 3D printers are scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2017 to and expected to hit the market in March 2017.