Large order received by Harju Elekter's subsidiary

AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, received two written orders for supplying total of 86 units of specialised pre-fabricated substations to Konecranes within a two-year period.

Supplies are directed to the USA. By agreement, the total value of the transaction will not be disclosed.



Over the past few months Harju Elekter Group has signed 3 large-volume agreements. As a result, the production of substations in the Estonian and Finnish plants of the Group will increase to a significant degree, i.e. the current annual production, which is approx. 1'100 substations, could increase up to a maximum of 2'500 substations with these orders.



In order to ensure smooth fulfilment of the order volumes, the production capacity of AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika will be increased in the first half-year and the subsidiary will transfer its operations to new production halls - being vacated by PKC Eesti - in the Keila Industrial Park.