Enics inaugurates its<br>third extension of Enics Eesti As

Enics Eesti As have succesfully completed the third extension of its Elva Business Unit. The grand opening of the new extended plant was celebrated on Friday, 2 June 2006. The Prime Minister of Estonia, the Mayor of Tartu, local authorities, customers and partners from Europe as well as representatives of the Enics' management and personnel attended to the inauguration.

Enics has been operating in Elva since the year 2004. With the increasing production capacity at the Elva plant, Enics will respond to the growing demand in European market. The main role of Enics Elva is to provide cost competitive alternative for our customers inside Europe. Naturally this means manufacturing products which do not require close customer proximity and having higher and medium volumes for industrial and medical electronics customers.



“Enics Eesti As is a very important part of entire Enics Group. The Estonian culture, language and location are fitting really well to the business environment we are working in. Estonia is also member of EU which provides very stable business environment in long term”, says Reijo Itkonen, the President and CEO of Enics AG.



“This is a good opportunity for us; we will grow signficantly and douple our capacity within the next couple of months. This growth requires new workforce, therefore we gladly welcome employees with technical or commercial background to enable this growth, at the moment we employ 450 people, but by the end of this year the amount will be over 500 ”, states Mr. Kalle Kuusik, General Manager, Enics Eesti As. Elva is located at about two and a half hour's drive from Tallinn, the capital of Estonia and 15 minutes drive from Tartu the second largest city of Estonia.