European EMS market increased<br>its share of the global EMS market

The European EMS companies increased its share on the global EMS market from 5.9 percent in 2001 to 7.3 percent in 2005.

The European companies on the global EMS top 50 had a total sales of $7.6 billion. The American EMS market shrunk from 65 percent of the Global EMS top 50 in 2001 to less than half that number in 2005.The contract manufacturing is today so much more than just putting components on a bare board. Value adding services such as nearly complete supply chain management operations are just as important to the EMS providers as the SMT and assembling operations. These services are considered as very important to the EMS providers in the competition with other EMS´s."The skills that we provide have greatly expanded, because we've gone from a situation where the customer understands what they want to one where they don't even know fully what problems they have", senior vice president for strategic business development at Celestica Inc., Michael Andrade told My-ESM.