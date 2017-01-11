© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 11, 2017
LG & Samsung mulling new US production following Trump’s statements
The two South Korean companies are reportedly considering setting up new home appliances manufacturing facilities in the US following president-elect Donald Trump’s 'Make in America' pledge.
The Nikkei Asian Review reports that LG is readying itself to announce a plan to invest in new US production lines for washers and refrigerators. At the same time, Samsung is reportedly considering doing the same, before the presidents inauguration.
As most of you know, Trump won the election with a campaign to bring back manufacturing to the US and after the win, he has offered companies tax breaks for moving production to the US.
According to Nikkei, LG Vice Chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin said during a CES press conference that the company is likely to wrap up discussions on the matter by the end of the first half of this year. "We are checking ways of productions in the plants, including whether it is okay to assemble parts there."
The company also said to pay attention to Trump’s policies. The company currently has three manufacturing facilities in Mexico – Reynosa, Mexicali and Monterrey – and most of the manufactured products are shipped over to the US – tariff-free, thanks to the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, the report continues. Tennessee, the article hints, has been rumoured as a possible new location for the company.
Trump has previously voiced his opinions on companies producing in Mexico for the US market and mentioning "big border tax".
Trump’s statements on taxation have put pressure on companies. Products intended for the US market will be either heavily taxed (when being imported) or will have to be produced in the US. Car-maker Ford just recently scrapped its plans for a USD 1.6 billion Mexican manufacturing plant in favour of US manufacturing.
Tech-giant Samsung, which is manufacturing home appliances intended for the US market in Mexico, is also said to be discussing possibilities of building new production plants in the country. However, Samsung declined to comment on Nikkei’s information.
As most of you know, Trump won the election with a campaign to bring back manufacturing to the US and after the win, he has offered companies tax breaks for moving production to the US.
According to Nikkei, LG Vice Chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin said during a CES press conference that the company is likely to wrap up discussions on the matter by the end of the first half of this year. "We are checking ways of productions in the plants, including whether it is okay to assemble parts there."
The company also said to pay attention to Trump’s policies. The company currently has three manufacturing facilities in Mexico – Reynosa, Mexicali and Monterrey – and most of the manufactured products are shipped over to the US – tariff-free, thanks to the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, the report continues. Tennessee, the article hints, has been rumoured as a possible new location for the company.
Trump has previously voiced his opinions on companies producing in Mexico for the US market and mentioning "big border tax".
Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017
Trump’s statements on taxation have put pressure on companies. Products intended for the US market will be either heavily taxed (when being imported) or will have to be produced in the US. Car-maker Ford just recently scrapped its plans for a USD 1.6 billion Mexican manufacturing plant in favour of US manufacturing.
Tech-giant Samsung, which is manufacturing home appliances intended for the US market in Mexico, is also said to be discussing possibilities of building new production plants in the country. However, Samsung declined to comment on Nikkei’s information.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments