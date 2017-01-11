© genma

Genma stops supplies of solder paste due to re-labelling issue

Japanese solder manufacturer Genma has uncovered that its solder paste products are being re-labelled and sold under a different name in Europe – and supplies to the distributors have been stopped.

What happened was that – without authorization of the Japanese headquarters – Genma’s solder pastes NP303-COSMO-ZQ-C and NP303-CQS-1 were re-labelled and sold under another name in Europe. Following the uncovering of this, supplies to the distributors have been stopped. As a result, many Genma solder paste users will be effected – however, the official Europe distributor Genma Europe GmbH will be able to supply the products.