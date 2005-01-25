Electronics Production | January 25, 2005
Finisar to acquire Infineon's Fiber Optics Business
Finisar Corporation will acquire certain assets from Infineon’s Fiber Optics Business Unit based in Berlin, Germany.
Under the terms of the agreement, Finisar will issue 34 million shares for the assets associated with the design, development and manufacture of all optical transceiver products. The acquisition implies a valuation of nearly $50 million based on the closing price of January 21, 2005. The transaction has been approved by Finisar’s Board, does not require shareholder or regulatory approval and will close no later than January 31, 2005. Immediately following the close, Infineon will have an equity interest in Finisar of approximately 13%.
The acquisition will involve the transfer of inventory, fixed assets and intellectual property associated with the design and manufacture of fiber optic transceivers including a broad range of 10 gigabit transceiver designs for XPAK, X2, XENPAK and XFP form factors. Infineon will retain ownership of its other businesses consisting of BIDI components for FTTH applications, parallel optical components (PAROLI) and plastic optical fiber (POF) components that are used in automotive applications.
Under separate supply agreements, Infineon will provide Finisar with contract manufacturing services for up to one year following the close.
“This acquisition considerably broadens our customer and product portfolio, particularly our 10Gig product platforms,” said Jerry Rawls, Finisar’s President and CEO. “We stand ready to fully support Infineon’s current customer base and look forward to making this an easy transition for them.”
“We are happy to sign this agreement today with Finisar for the sale of these assets,” stated Dr. Ziebart, President and CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “The transaction supports the ongoing consolidation of the fiber optic market, and is the first major step towards the restructuring of our fiber optic group in order to return to profitability. The POF operations which we retain, complements our automotive strategy and will be now integrated into our Automotive and Industrial Multi Market (AIM) Business Group.”
In the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2004, Infineon’s Fiber Optics Business Unit recorded revenues of nearly $12 million from the sale of optical transceiver products. Finisar expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on its financial results prior to the amortization of any purchased developed technology included in the acquired assets. Further financial information will be provided at Finisar’s next regular conference call regarding quarterly financial results currently scheduled for March 3, 2005.
Infineon and Finisar have agreed to release each other from any claims and payments associated with all prior agreements under which Finisar would have acquired Infineon’s entire Fiber Optics Business Unit.
Deutsche Bank Securities is acting as sole financial advisor to Finisar. Citibank is acting as a sole financial advisor to Infineon.
The acquisition will involve the transfer of inventory, fixed assets and intellectual property associated with the design and manufacture of fiber optic transceivers including a broad range of 10 gigabit transceiver designs for XPAK, X2, XENPAK and XFP form factors. Infineon will retain ownership of its other businesses consisting of BIDI components for FTTH applications, parallel optical components (PAROLI) and plastic optical fiber (POF) components that are used in automotive applications.
Under separate supply agreements, Infineon will provide Finisar with contract manufacturing services for up to one year following the close.
“This acquisition considerably broadens our customer and product portfolio, particularly our 10Gig product platforms,” said Jerry Rawls, Finisar’s President and CEO. “We stand ready to fully support Infineon’s current customer base and look forward to making this an easy transition for them.”
“We are happy to sign this agreement today with Finisar for the sale of these assets,” stated Dr. Ziebart, President and CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “The transaction supports the ongoing consolidation of the fiber optic market, and is the first major step towards the restructuring of our fiber optic group in order to return to profitability. The POF operations which we retain, complements our automotive strategy and will be now integrated into our Automotive and Industrial Multi Market (AIM) Business Group.”
In the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2004, Infineon’s Fiber Optics Business Unit recorded revenues of nearly $12 million from the sale of optical transceiver products. Finisar expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on its financial results prior to the amortization of any purchased developed technology included in the acquired assets. Further financial information will be provided at Finisar’s next regular conference call regarding quarterly financial results currently scheduled for March 3, 2005.
Infineon and Finisar have agreed to release each other from any claims and payments associated with all prior agreements under which Finisar would have acquired Infineon’s entire Fiber Optics Business Unit.
Deutsche Bank Securities is acting as sole financial advisor to Finisar. Citibank is acting as a sole financial advisor to Infineon.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments