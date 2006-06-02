Changes to the Elektrobit Board

The composition of the Group Executive Board of the Elektrobit Group Plc. has changed as of 1 June 2006.

CEO Pertti Korhonen will act as the chairman of the Group Executive Board and the other members are the following heads of business units: Mr. Arto Pietilä (Mobile Terminal Solutions), Mr. Kauko Väinämö (Radio Network Solutions), Mr. Johann Haas (Automotive Software), Mr. Jukka Honkila (Network Test), Mr. Hannu Hakalahti (System Test) and Mr. Lauri Rintanen (Production Solutions, as of 1 September 2006). The members of the Group Executive Board also include the following heads of support functions: Mr. Seppo Laine, (all other support functions except HR and Research & Business Intelligence); Ms. Ritva-Liisa Niskanen, (Human Resources); Mr. Reijo Paajanen, (Research & Business Intelligence); and Ms. Päivi Vasankari, (Legal Affairs).





Lauri Rintanen Appointed as Head of Elektrobit's Production Solutions Business Unit



Lauri Rintanen, MSc (Eng.), has been appointed as head of Elektrobit's Production Solutions business unit and a member of the Group Executive Group as of 1 September 2006. In his new position, Mr. Rintanen will report to CEO Pertti Korhonen.



Lauri Rintanen's previous positions include Executive Vice President, Supply Chain at the Uponor Group, Director, OLS (Operations, Logistics, Sourcing and Quality) in the Entertainment and Media business unit of Nokia Corporation, as well as the head of Nokia's mobile phone manufacturing in China.



Tuomo Rekilä, BSc (Eng.), has been appointed as Lauri Rintanen's deputy, assuming responsibility for the position of the head of Production Solutions business unit. Mr. Rekilä has started in the new position 2 June 2006 and it will in addition to his present responsibility for Sales of Production Solutions business unit, until Mr. Rintanen starts in his new position at Elektrobit.