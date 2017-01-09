© hmd

New Nokia-branded smartphone to be launched in China

After securing the exclusive Nokia brand licensing rights in mobile phones in late 2016, HMD Global Oy is readying the launch of the first Nokia-branded smartphone in a while – the Nokia 6, which will be launched in China.

With over 552 million smartphone users in China in 2016, a figure that is predicted to grow to more than 593 million users by 2017, China is a strategically important market if you want to make an impression.



Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global said: “Just a short while ago we announced the launch of HMD Global. From the outset we have stated that we intend to move with speed to establish a position as a player in the smartphone category and create products that truly meet consumer needs. The Nokia 6 is a result of listening to our consumers who desire a beautifully crafted handset with exceptional durability, entertainment and display features.”



Nestor Xu, Vice President Greater China, HMD Global said: “China is the largest and most competitive smartphone market in the world. It is no coincidence that we have chosen to bring our first Android device to China with a long-term partner. JD.com is known for its upwardly mobile customer base and it has for many years believed in the Nokia brand and sold millions of our products to Chinese customers.”



The new smartphone will be manufactured by Foxconn.