Europe wants to boost entrepreneurship -<br>invests 3.6 billion euros

Europe launches an innovation program to stimulate and boost the entrepreneurship in Europe. 3.6 billion euros will be able to help some 350,000 small and medium sized companies.

The program is called the “Competitiveness and Innovation Framework Programme” (CIP), a fund that amounts to 3.6 billion euros.



“Bringing CIP to take-off in a first reading agreement is the sunrise for innovation in Europe", commented Jorgo Chatzimarkis, rapporteur for the CIP of the European Parliament Committee on Industry,



“CIP includes new ideas, less administrative burden, a broader scope of innovation and meanwhile manages to include the existing and well running programme parts”.