Europe wants to take CMOS<br>manufacturing down to 22 nm

A European effort is initiated to take the CMOS manufacturing process down to 22 nm. EU will invest approximately 25 MEUR in the project.

The project is called PullNano and projected for 30 months. The efforts aims to bring the CMOS manufacturing process down to 32 and 22 nanometer. The PullNano is an extension of the ongoing project NanoCMOS. The NanoCMOS project had a budget of 46.2 million euro from which 24.2 million were financed by the European Commission. The PullNano project is expected to have a similar financing structure.