Innokas Medical to manufacture GrainSense’s measurement device

Innokas Medical has recently signed a cooperation agreement with Finnish company GrainSense Oy that develops the first truly hand-held device for grain quality measurement.

The actual work has started already with the prototype production, and the contract covers also the design and development work related to the manufacturability and maintenance of the device.



GrainSense Oy is a spin-off company from the Technical Research Center of Finland, VTT. GrainSense’s mission is to expand to the worldwide markets with their cloud-based services and technologies based on the optical technology solutions. The aim is to enable farmers, seed producers and plant breeders to rapidly measure the key parameters of their crops in the field and to make decisions that can improve profitability and pricing.



The device measures for example the protein content of cereals and other crops as well as the content and moisture of oil and carbohydrates; on the basis of these measurements for example the value and the processing costs of the harvest can be calculated and evaluated already when the grain is still growing in the field.



“Our hand-held device enables farmers, seed producers and plant breeders to rapidly measure the key quality parameters of their crops, and to make decisions that can improve the profitability and pricing. This kind of information can be seen as a selling point as it can improve the position of producers in the grain markets”, says GrainSense’s CTO and Co-Founder Ykä Marjanen.



The cooperation between Innokas and GrainSense has started with prototype production and product development project where Innokas and GrainSense finalise the manufacturability of the device. The product will be launched to the market during next spring.



“GrainSense’s device is very interesting and will surely revolutionize the tracking of both quality and cost-efficiency of the cultivation in the coming growing seasons. I see that the cooperation agreement Innokas has signed with GrainSense indicates that Innokas’ processes and procedures that has been built according to regulations and different kind of requirements conforms also with other industries when we’re talking about the manufacturing of very challenging and quality critical products”, Kangas concludes.