Harju Elekter Group signes a large volume contract

Harju Elekter Group won the procurement for the supply of substations held by one of Finland’s largest distribution network companies, Caruna.

According to the contract awarded for 2+1+1 years, more than 1000 pre-fabricated substations per year shall be added to the current production of the Harju Elekter Group’s electric equipment plants in Estonia and Finland for Caruna Group, bringing about a considerable increase in production. The estimated volume of the contract is EUR 12 million per year.



Countrywide, Caruna holds a market share of about 20% of local electricity transmission and provide electricity to 650'000 private and corporate customers in South, Southwest and West Finland, as well as in the city of Joensuu, the sub-region of Koillismaa and the Satakunta region.