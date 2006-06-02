Siemens establish new Technology<br>and Application Center in Germany

Siemens Automation and Drives (A&D) is investing in a new Technology and Application Center at its Erlangen site. A new machine room and office facilities for the A&D Motion Control Systems (MC) Division is planned here for the spring of 2007.

The new development is to house machine tools and production machinery that will then be available for demonstrations and training courses for mechanical equipment manufacturers and end users. Siemens' investment totals approximately 9 million euros in the new building. Together with Erlangen's Mayor Dr. Siegfried Balleis, MC Divisional Head Dr. Siegfried Russwurm dug the first turf to get construction work underway.



An investment of nine million euros and around 7,000 square meters of gross floor space, intended for machinery and for training facilities. These are the statistics that describe the future Technology and Application Center at Siemens' Frauenauracher Straße site in Erlangen. Erlangen's Mayor Dr. Siegfried Balleis, the Head of the Siemens A&D MC Division Dr. Siegfried Russwurm, and Peter Prell, Siemens Real Estate Erlangen, joined forces to dig the first turf at the end of May 2006 and officially get construction work on the new development underway. The building is expected to be completed by the spring of next year.



"We regard the new Technology and Application Center as integral to consolidating and further expanding our position as the global market leader in motion control solutions" says Dr. Siegfried Russwurm, Head of the A&D MC Division. Machine tools and production machinery are to be installed in the machine rooms for the purposes of demonstrating and teaching the automation solutions of Siemens. "It is becoming increasingly important to have the intensive cooperation not only of automation partners and mechanical equipment manufacturers, but also of users", says Russwurm. In the new building, Siemens A&D MC will create the conditions that allow both the mechanical equipment manufacturers' engineers and the users of machinery to receive training on the automation and drives solutions, "in special training facilities but also direct at the machines", as Russwurm stresses.



Erlangen's Mayor Dr. Siegfried Balleis sees Siemens A&D's investment as a consolidation of Erlangen's status as a center of technology. "The Siemens A&D MC Technology and Application Center is an important vote of confidence in Erlangen and another advertisement for our high-tech region."



Planning and implementation of the building are the responsibility of the Siemens Real Estate (SRE) company. The design by the Nuremberg architect's office Stößlein provides for a five-storey office building with an annexed single-storey hall.