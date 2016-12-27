© gleighly dreamstime.com

Apple asks Foxconn for help with expanding in Southeast Asia

Apple has reportedly partnered with Foxconn to aid the Cupertino company to expand to the Southeast Asia market.

DigiTimes reports – citing Chinese-language Economic Daily News – that Apple is expected to start construction of two new R&D centers in Asia in 2017 – located in Indonesia and in Shenzhen, China.



The Taiwanese EMS is no newcomer to Indonesia and has been operating in the country for a couple of years with partners such as Luna and Huawei.



Foxconn has however declined to comment on the media reports.