Electronics Manufacturing<br>plant to open in Russia

By the end of June, Sweden based Electronics Manufacturing Service Provider Orbit One AB, will open the door to a brand new manufacturing site in Kaliningrad, Russia.

On 1000 square meter, Orbit One has set up SMT- and hole mount lines as well as test and inspection systems.



Orbit One said they do not have any intentions of transferring any production out of Sweden. They intend to increase its business within the developing market in Russia. Another reason for setting up the production is to be more competitive within volume production that normally goes to low cost countries such as China.



Orbit One has up until now cooperated with an EMS-partner in Slovakia. This partnership will now be terminated since the new plant in Russia soon will be ready.



Competence at Orbit One has been built up progressively since the 1960's. Orbit One has been owned previously by companies such as Ericsson, Nokia and ICL. Today the company is owned by MD Christer Malm and Chief Accountant Mats Johansson, who bought the company from the previous owners of the HGL group. The purchase laid the foundations for a new future strategy that included a change of name to Orbit One. Today Orbit One has 110 employees and three facilities in Sweden.

