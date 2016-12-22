© mailthepic dreamstime.com

AIT to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North America

Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) has agreed to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North America – which has recently been reorganised – in a carve-out transaction conducted by KUKA Systems North America.

Based in Clinton Township, Michigan, KUKA Aero is a provider of automation solutions and engineering to the aerospace industry. KUKA Aero’s core executive team will remain intact, led by group vice president Robert Reno.



“Bob and his team have helped define the state-of-the-art in aerospace automation and built a wonderful company from a standing start 10 years ago, bringing KUKA’s pioneering automation solutions to the aerospace industry,” said AIT Chairman and CEO Ed Chalupa. “Their expertise in robotic solutions is second-to-none, and we look forward to working with them to build an even stronger automation platform to serve our customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries.”



“We’re excited to be joining the AIT family and deepening our roots in the United States. I know our customers will value being able to access this combination of talent and technology under one roof,” said Reno.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.