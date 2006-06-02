RoHS | June 02, 2006
ELFNET publishes RoHS Enforcement Guidance Document
European Lead Free organization has published the RoHS Enforcement Guidance Document compiled to harmonise national enforcement and provide clarity to industry on compliance.
According to ELFNET the document contains three sections:
First of all, Aims & Objectives, Principles and the Enforcement Process are presented. Then the RoHS compliance Documentation is presented. And after that some sampling and testing are went through.
ELFNET has presented the content as follows:
Key issues addressed within the Guidance include:
- The underlying principles that might be used to guide RoHS enforcement.
- The type of documentation that producers within the specific definition given in Article 3 of the Directive might be advised to keep
- The ways in which Member State enforcement authorities might use such documentation to check for RoHS compliance
- The ways in which sample preparation and analytical testing might be employed to avoid inconsistent enforcement decisions between Member States
This is the first version issued in May 2006.
It should be noted that the document is informative and advisory but has no legal authority. Individual Member State RoHS enforcement authorities are bound by their own national legal structures and can only apply this guidance within the confines of those structures.
First of all, Aims & Objectives, Principles and the Enforcement Process are presented. Then the RoHS compliance Documentation is presented. And after that some sampling and testing are went through.
ELFNET has presented the content as follows:
Key issues addressed within the Guidance include:
- The underlying principles that might be used to guide RoHS enforcement.
- The type of documentation that producers within the specific definition given in Article 3 of the Directive might be advised to keep
- The ways in which Member State enforcement authorities might use such documentation to check for RoHS compliance
- The ways in which sample preparation and analytical testing might be employed to avoid inconsistent enforcement decisions between Member States
This is the first version issued in May 2006.
It should be noted that the document is informative and advisory but has no legal authority. Individual Member State RoHS enforcement authorities are bound by their own national legal structures and can only apply this guidance within the confines of those structures.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments