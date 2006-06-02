ELFNET publishes RoHS Enforcement Guidance Document

European Lead Free organization has published the RoHS Enforcement Guidance Document compiled to harmonise national enforcement and provide clarity to industry on compliance.

According to ELFNET the document contains three sections:



First of all, Aims & Objectives, Principles and the Enforcement Process are presented. Then the RoHS compliance Documentation is presented. And after that some sampling and testing are went through.



ELFNET has presented the content as follows:



Key issues addressed within the Guidance include:



- The underlying principles that might be used to guide RoHS enforcement.



- The type of documentation that producers within the specific definition given in Article 3 of the Directive might be advised to keep



- The ways in which Member State enforcement authorities might use such documentation to check for RoHS compliance



- The ways in which sample preparation and analytical testing might be employed to avoid inconsistent enforcement decisions between Member States



This is the first version issued in May 2006.



It should be noted that the document is informative and advisory but has no legal authority. Individual Member State RoHS enforcement authorities are bound by their own national legal structures and can only apply this guidance within the confines of those structures.