Cimar Electronics install Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix

Cimar Electronics, an assembly specialist in the production of PCB’s, control units and panels based in the Netherlands, has updated their Veenendaal facility with the introduction of FactoryLogix R3 from Aegis.

FLx R3 contains a number of enhancements and features in addition to the new logistics module to improve the entirety of manufacturing operations — all the way from material incoming quality control and sampling through to comprehensive programmers interface (API).



“Cimar Electronics are now utilising data harvested from FactoryLogix to satisfy customer requirements and to drive internal business and process improvements. With nearly 25 years of experience and numerous quality certifications that meet strictest guidelines, Cimar Electronics have the knowhow to support and optimize the development process from prototype to final product” states Hend Dekker, SMT department.