© jenoptik

Jenoptik receives camera order valued at almost €6 million

The partners InfraTec GmbH and Jenoptik, who have been working together since 1997, have extended their cooperation for another two years.

InfraTec from Dresden placed an order for almost 500 mobile and stationary thermal imaging cameras as part of the agreement.



Between November 2016 and December 2018 Jenoptik will gradually supply cameras in different configurations and with various accessories for the InfraTec products VarioCAM HDx, VarioCAM HD and VarioCAM HD head.



The cameras measure surface temperatures in every detail and in real time in order to control production processes exactly.