© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Darekon expands its operations in Haapavesi

Finnish EMS-provider, Darekon, has expanded its facilities in Haapavesi, Finland by 1’400 square meters. The company has also updated its current facilities to meed future needs from customers.

Following the expansion, the manufacturing facilities in Haapavesi will boast a total of 4’400 square meters of space.



In 2015 Darekon’s net sales totalled EUR 37,7 million and the number of employees amounted to more than 260 people. This year net sales are expected to exceed EUR 40 million – and net sales coming from its Haapavesi plant will amount to more than EUR 18 million –which employs about people.



”We see that renewed and expanded facilities as well as skilled and highly motivated personnel make it possible to develop all our operations in Haapavesi. We are able to provide even higher quality in overall services – with competitive terms” says Darekon’s CEO Kai Orpo.