Kongsberg Automotive plans to close 6 manufacturing facilities

On Kongsberg Automotive’s Capital Markets Day in November, the company outlined its plan, among other initiatives, to improve its performance and substantially reduce costs.

This plan included a reduction in the number of manufacturing facilities, from 31 to 25, mainly within the Powertrain and Chassis products segment in Europe.



The company has now started executing the plan and KA has initiated consultations relating to closing the manufacturing facility in Basildon, UK. As a result of this, a mandatory period of consultation will begin collectively and individually with all of the affected Basildon employees.



The Basildon facility manufactures vehicle control systems, engineered pedals, electronic displays, cables and hand controls for the world’s top makers of commercial, industrial, agricultural and construction vehicles. 52 employees at the Basildon manufacturing facility will be affected by the proposed closure.