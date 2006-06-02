First French MocroDose order for Sectra



Le Centre Melunais d'Imagerie Médicale, a group of 11 private radiologists based in Melun, south of Paris, has invested in the digital mammography system, Sectra MicroDose Mammography. This first French order for Sectra's digital mammography system was sold by Sectra´s distribution partner Scanray.

Early detection of breast cancer saves lives and approximately eight million French women undergo mammography examinations each year



"We chose Sectra MicroDose Mammography because we foresee throughput and ergonomic advantages but, most importantly, we will avoid exposing women to higher radiation levels than necessary. This will be of great benefit to the women and also to our practice," says Dr. Fiocconi, radiologist and General Manager at Le Centre Melunais d'Imagerie Médicale.



Today, just a fraction of the mammography systems used in the French market are digital, since only film-based systems are approved for screening conditions. However, it is expected that as of the beginning of 2007 digital mammography systems will be approved.



"Le Centre Melunais d'Imagerie Médicale is one of the very few French private clinics dedicated to women's health. We are very impressed with their operations and their long-term vision of improving women's health. We feel confident that the digital mammography system will help to ensure the best possible care," says Philippe Miecaze, President of Scanray.