Micropack to enhance PCB production capabilities with Orbotech

Micropack, an Idian PCB manufacturer, has invested in a Nuvogo 800 Direct Imaging (DI) solution to increase their PCB production technology edge and improve flexibility.

Utilising Orbotech’s MultiWave Laser Technology, the Nuvogo 800 provides flexibility and efficiency for inner and outer layers and solder mask for a wide range of materials and applications.



“As a leader in the Indian PCB industry, many of our customers, especially in the aerospace and defense industries, require the highest specifications and the most technologically advanced features in the specialized PCBs that we design and manufacture for them,” said V. Sreekar Reddy, CEO of Micropack. “Orbotech’s Nuvogo direct imaging solution enhances our technical capabilities and enables us to deliver the finer, more complex high-quality products that our customers demand.”



“Micropack is our first major customer in India to take advantage of the Nuvogo direct imaging solution,” stated Mr. Yair Alcobi, President of Orbotech Asia East. “The Nuvogo matches the specific needs of customers like Micropack who want to streamline production and increase yield by combining imaging of inner and outer layers and solder mask on a single machine. We are glad to have been able to provide the technological edge that will help Micropack expand its production range.”