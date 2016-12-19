© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

nkt cables awarded offshore order for Kriegers Flak CGS

nkt cables has been awarded a contract by Energinet.dk and German 50Hertz for the manufacturing, delivery and laying of the submarine cables for the Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution (Kriegers Flak CGS).

The project will connect the future Danish offshore wind farm Kriegers Flak and the German offshore wind farm Baltic 2, both located in the Baltic Sea.



For nkt cables the contract value in market prices will be approx. EUR 42 million, and comprises the supply, laying and electrical installation of approximately 50 km of 150 kV AC high-voltage submarine cables. The offshore cables will be manufactured in Cologne, Germany, and will be put into operation by end-2018. This order is the third offshore wind farm contract that nkt cables has won in 2016, the other two are Hornsea and Borssele Alpha.



The Kriegers Flak and Baltic 2 windfarms are located less than 25 km apart, and will be connected via the two AC submarine cables delivered by nkt cables.