Global arms industry: USA remains dominant despite decline

© boeing - for illustrative purposes only

Sales of arms and military services by the largest arms-producing and military services companies – the SIPRI Top 100 – totalled USD 370.7 billion in 2015 according to SIPRI.

US companies still way ahead despite falling revenues

List of the US companies

1 Lockheed Martin Corp 41 CSRA 2 Boeing Bell Helicopter Textron 4 Raytheon 42 Hewlett–Packard 5 Northrop Grumman Corp. 44 General Atomics 6 General Dynamics Corp. 56 Orbital ATK BAE Systems Inc. 57 ManTech International Corp. 8 United Technologies Corp. 59 GenCorp 10 L-3 Communications 61 Vectrus 12 Huntington Ingalls Industries 62 Jacobs Engineering Group 15 Harris Corp. 64 Engility 18 Bechtel Corp. 70 DynCorp International Pratt & Whitney 74 Oshkosh Corp. 20 Booz Allen Hamilton 77 Triumph Group 21 Textron 82 Cubic Corp. 23 Honeywell International 83 Moog 26 Leidos 84 Fluor Corp. Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. 86 The Aerospace Corp. 27 General Electric 89 Teledyne Technologies 31 Science Applications International Corp. 90 MIT 34 CACI International 91 Alion Science & Technology 38 Rockwell Collins 99 Pacific Architects and Engineers 40 AECOM

West European arms sales up in 2015 after falls in 2014

List of the European companies

3 BAE Systems Alenia Aermacchi 7 Airbus Group 55 Serco 9 Finmeccanica 58 Fincantieri 11 Thales 60 Polish Armaments Group 14 Safran 63 Nexter 16 Rolls-Royce 73 GKN 22 Babcock International Group 75 QinetiQ 24 DCNS 79 Pilatus Aircraft MBDA 80 Meggitt AgustaWestland 85 Krauss-Maffei 30 Rheinmetall 87 RUAG 33 Saab 93 Kongsberg Gruppen 45 CEA 94 AirTanker 46 ThyssenKrupp 95 Ultra Electronics 47 Dassault Aviation Group 97 CMI Groupe Selex ES 3

Continued growth in sales by the Russian arms industry

13 Almaz-Antey 50 United Engine Corp. 17 United Aircraft Corp. 51 KRET 19 United Shipbuilding Corp. UMPO 24 Russian Helicopters 66 Uralvagonzavod 35 Tactical Missiles Corp. Admirality Shipyards 48 United Instrument Manufacturing 98 RTI Group 49 High Precision Systems

South Korea leading the rise of emerging producers in the Top 100

28 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) 69 ASELSAN (Turkey) 29 Elbit Systems (Israel) 71 Hanwha Corp. (South Korea) 32 Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel) 72 Austal (Australia) 36 Hindustan Aeronautics (India) 76 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan) 37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan) 78 Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey) 39 Indian Ordnance Factories (India) 81 UkrOboronProm (Ukraine) 52 LIG Nex1 (South Korea) 88 Embraer (Brazil) 53 ST Engineering (Singapore) 92 CAE (Canada) 54 Korea Aerospace Industries (South Korea) 96 Poongsan Corp. (South Korea) 65 Hanwha Techwin (South Korea) 100 Hanwha Thales (South Korea) 67 DSME (South Korea) 68 Bharat Electronics (India)

The sales of arms and military services companies in the SIPRI Top 100 have fallen for the fifth consecutive year. However, at only a 0.6 per cent decline, the slight decrease may signal a possible reversal of the downward sales trend observed since 2011.Companies based in the United States continue to dominate the Top 100 with total arms sales amounting to USD 209.7 billion for 2015. Arms sales by US companies in the Top 100 decreased by 2.9 per cent compared with 2014 – the fifth consecutive year of decline.‘Lockheed Martin remains the largest arms producer in the world,’ says Aude Fleurant, Director of SIPRI’s Arms and Military Expenditure Programme. ‘However, US companies’ arms sales are constrained by caps on US military spending, delays in deliveries of major weapon systems and the strength of the US dollar, which has negatively affected export sales.’Many of the larger US arms-producing companies divested their military services activities after 2010 due to falling demand. A number of the new, smaller companies created by this process have consolidated and have built up sufficient revenue to rank in the Top 100 for 2015; three such companies are CSRA, Engility and Pacific Architects and Engineers.Arms sales by companies in Western Europe listed in the SIPRI Top 100 for 2015 rose by 6.6 per cent in real terms compared with 2014, with total combined revenues from arms sales amounting to USD 95.7 billion. This increase contrasts with the notable drop in West European companies’ revenues from arms sales recorded between 2013 and 2014.The combined arms sales of the six French companies listed in the Top 100 totalled USD 21.4 billion in 2015, a rise of 13.1 per cent compared with 2014, when most of those companies recorded a fall in arms sales.‘Major arms export deals in 2015, such as those to Egypt and Qatar, have increased French arms companies’ sales,’ says Fleurant. ‘A 67.5 per cent surge in arms sales by Dassault Aviation Group seems to be mainly the result of such exports.’The three German companies listed in the Top 100 continued to increase their combined sales (by 7.4 per cent) in 2015. Companies in the Top 100 based in the United Kingdom reversed the downward trend recorded in 2014 with a 2.8 per cent rise in their combined arms sales in 2015.The combined arms sales of the 11 Russian companies in the 2015 Top 100 reached USD 30.1 billion, representing 8.1 per cent of the total Top 100 arms sales for 2015 and an increase of 6.2 per cent compared with 2014. Ten out of the 11 companies listed have increased their arms sales in 2015.The significant growth in emerging producers’ arms sales is mostly attributable to South Korean companies, which increased sales by 31.7 per cent in 2015.