Global arms industry: USA remains dominant despite decline
Sales of arms and military services by the largest arms-producing and military services companies – the SIPRI Top 100 – totalled USD 370.7 billion in 2015 according to SIPRI.
The sales of arms and military services companies in the SIPRI Top 100 have fallen for the fifth consecutive year. However, at only a 0.6 per cent decline, the slight decrease may signal a possible reversal of the downward sales trend observed since 2011.
US companies still way ahead despite falling revenues
Companies based in the United States continue to dominate the Top 100 with total arms sales amounting to USD 209.7 billion for 2015. Arms sales by US companies in the Top 100 decreased by 2.9 per cent compared with 2014 – the fifth consecutive year of decline.
‘Lockheed Martin remains the largest arms producer in the world,’ says Aude Fleurant, Director of SIPRI’s Arms and Military Expenditure Programme. ‘However, US companies’ arms sales are constrained by caps on US military spending, delays in deliveries of major weapon systems and the strength of the US dollar, which has negatively affected export sales.’
Many of the larger US arms-producing companies divested their military services activities after 2010 due to falling demand. A number of the new, smaller companies created by this process have consolidated and have built up sufficient revenue to rank in the Top 100 for 2015; three such companies are CSRA, Engility and Pacific Architects and Engineers.
List of the US companies
West European arms sales up in 2015 after falls in 2014
Arms sales by companies in Western Europe listed in the SIPRI Top 100 for 2015 rose by 6.6 per cent in real terms compared with 2014, with total combined revenues from arms sales amounting to USD 95.7 billion. This increase contrasts with the notable drop in West European companies’ revenues from arms sales recorded between 2013 and 2014.
The combined arms sales of the six French companies listed in the Top 100 totalled USD 21.4 billion in 2015, a rise of 13.1 per cent compared with 2014, when most of those companies recorded a fall in arms sales.
‘Major arms export deals in 2015, such as those to Egypt and Qatar, have increased French arms companies’ sales,’ says Fleurant. ‘A 67.5 per cent surge in arms sales by Dassault Aviation Group seems to be mainly the result of such exports.’
The three German companies listed in the Top 100 continued to increase their combined sales (by 7.4 per cent) in 2015. Companies in the Top 100 based in the United Kingdom reversed the downward trend recorded in 2014 with a 2.8 per cent rise in their combined arms sales in 2015.
List of the European companies
Continued growth in sales by the Russian arms industry
The combined arms sales of the 11 Russian companies in the 2015 Top 100 reached USD 30.1 billion, representing 8.1 per cent of the total Top 100 arms sales for 2015 and an increase of 6.2 per cent compared with 2014. Ten out of the 11 companies listed have increased their arms sales in 2015.
South Korea leading the rise of emerging producers in the Top 100
The significant growth in emerging producers’ arms sales is mostly attributable to South Korean companies, which increased sales by 31.7 per cent in 2015.
|1
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|41
|CSRA
|2
|Boeing
|Bell Helicopter Textron
|4
|Raytheon
|42
|Hewlett–Packard
|5
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|44
|General Atomics
|6
|General Dynamics Corp.
|56
|Orbital ATK
|BAE Systems Inc.
|57
|ManTech International Corp.
|8
|United Technologies Corp.
|59
|GenCorp
|10
|L-3 Communications
|61
|Vectrus
|12
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|62
|Jacobs Engineering Group
|15
|Harris Corp.
|64
|Engility
|18
|Bechtel Corp.
|70
|DynCorp International
|Pratt & Whitney
|74
|Oshkosh Corp.
|20
|Booz Allen Hamilton
|77
|Triumph Group
|21
|Textron
|82
|Cubic Corp.
|23
|Honeywell International
|83
|Moog
|26
|Leidos
|84
|Fluor Corp.
|Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.
|86
|The Aerospace Corp.
|27
|General Electric
|89
|Teledyne Technologies
|31
|Science Applications International Corp.
|90
|MIT
|34
|CACI International
|91
|Alion Science & Technology
|38
|Rockwell Collins
|99
|Pacific Architects and Engineers
|40
|AECOM
|3
|BAE Systems
|Alenia Aermacchi
|7
|Airbus Group
|55
|Serco
|9
|Finmeccanica
|58
|Fincantieri
|11
|Thales
|60
|Polish Armaments Group
|14
|Safran
|63
|Nexter
|16
|Rolls-Royce
|73
|GKN
|22
|Babcock International Group
|75
|QinetiQ
|24
|DCNS
|79
|Pilatus Aircraft
|MBDA
|80
|Meggitt
|AgustaWestland
|85
|Krauss-Maffei
|30
|Rheinmetall
|87
|RUAG
|33
|Saab
|93
|Kongsberg Gruppen
|45
|CEA
|94
|AirTanker
|46
|ThyssenKrupp
|95
|Ultra Electronics
|47
|Dassault Aviation Group
|97
|CMI Groupe
|Selex ES
Continued growth in sales by the Russian arms industry
The combined arms sales of the 11 Russian companies in the 2015 Top 100 reached USD 30.1 billion, representing 8.1 per cent of the total Top 100 arms sales for 2015 and an increase of 6.2 per cent compared with 2014. Ten out of the 11 companies listed have increased their arms sales in 2015.
|13
|Almaz-Antey
|50
|United Engine Corp.
|17
|United Aircraft Corp.
|51
|KRET
|19
|United Shipbuilding Corp.
|UMPO
|24
|Russian Helicopters
|66
|Uralvagonzavod
|35
|Tactical Missiles Corp.
|Admirality Shipyards
|48
|United Instrument Manufacturing
|98
|RTI Group
|49
|High Precision Systems
South Korea leading the rise of emerging producers in the Top 100
The significant growth in emerging producers’ arms sales is mostly attributable to South Korean companies, which increased sales by 31.7 per cent in 2015.
|28
|Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)
|69
|ASELSAN (Turkey)
|29
|Elbit Systems (Israel)
|71
|Hanwha Corp. (South Korea)
|32
|Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)
|72
|Austal (Australia)
|36
|Hindustan Aeronautics (India)
|76
|Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan)
|37
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)
|78
|Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey)
|39
|Indian Ordnance Factories (India)
|81
|UkrOboronProm (Ukraine)
|52
|LIG Nex1 (South Korea)
|88
|Embraer (Brazil)
|53
|ST Engineering (Singapore)
|92
|CAE (Canada)
|54
|Korea Aerospace Industries (South Korea)
|96
|Poongsan Corp. (South Korea)
|65
|Hanwha Techwin (South Korea)
|100
|Hanwha Thales (South Korea)
|67
|DSME (South Korea)
|68
|Bharat Electronics (India)
