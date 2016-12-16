© dong nexans

Dong chooses Nexans subsea cable to link offshore wind farm

Danish company Dong Energy Wind Power A/S has contracted Nexans to supply and terminate a total of 139 km of three-phase subsea cable for the first of three construction phases of the Hornsea Project One wind farm, located off the Yorkshire coast.

The 34 kV cables will be used for inter-linking a total of 58 wind turbines and connecting them to the offshore transformer station. This first stage of the wind farm, on which construction began in January, is expected to be operational within approximately three years. The supply and termination of the Nexans cable will begin in spring 2018 and should be completed around a year later.



Particular features of the wind farm, which will be erected at a depth of 20 to 40 metres, are its size and distance from the coast. It will be the largest offshore windfarm in the world and sits approximately 120 km from the English coast.