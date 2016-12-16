iFixit (or iBreakit) get their hands on a Lego drone

The guys at iFixit are mostly know for taking things apart – so this is slightly different. Enter Flybrix: a DIY Lego Drone Building Kit. As most of the pieces used to make this thing fly are made out of Legos – we’re expecting a 10 out of 10 on the repairability scale.

And while this is not exactly a teardown – they do actually take the drone apart, just not in the traditional way.