© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

Hiwin breaks ground on the Taiwanese plant

Taiwanese manufacturer of linear motion control products, Hiwin Technologies Co, has broken ground for the construction of a new facility in Chiayi, Taiwan.

The entire construction process wont be completed for another 5 – 6 years, and the plant will occupy land of 14.73 hectares. The total investment will amount to USD 471 – 628 million, company chairman Eric Chuo said according to DigiTimes.



During the first phase of the construction – the two first years – the company will invest about USD 62.70 million in the construction of factory, dormitory and employee recreational buildings.



With the first phase, 54’210 square meter of floor space is scheduled to be completed by December 2017 – production of screw balls, linear guideways and robots will begin in early 2018, the report concludes.