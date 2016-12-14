© stokkete dreamstime.com

Siemens Healthineers to expand its Walpole facility

Siemens Healthineers will invest around USD 300 million in its Walpole, Massachusetts laboratory diagnostics manufacturing and research and development facility.

“The expansion of the Walpole facility fits into the strategic growth plans for the company and allows us to increase our manufacturing footprint in the United States, the largest healthcare market in the world,” said Bernd Montag, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Healthineers.



The Walpole facility currently employs more than 700 employees and is the main manufacturing facility for assays that run on the ADVIA Centaur family of immunoassay instruments, and for consumables for the company's molecular and blood gas testing instruments. The facility will also manufacture assays to run on the immunoassay module of the Atellica Solution, which is currently under FDA review. R&D efforts at the site bring new tests to the diagnostics market to help physicians diagnose and treat disease. The investment extends over four years.



“With a 37-year history of manufacturing products in Walpole, we saw an opportunity to leverage the local talent in the community to further our growth and expansion plans,” said Franz Walt, President, Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers.



The company plans to upgrade and expand its existing 500’000 square feet complex. Renovations to the existing facility will begin in the coming weeks. The expansion – which will include manufacturing, warehouse, office and lab space – is set to begin in the summer. Siemens Healthineers will with this investment create at least 400 positions.



However, the company expects that it may ultimately create up to as many as 700 new permanent jobs to bring the total employment at the site to between 1’300 and 1’600 by 2026.