Hackers tried to steal tech-secrects from thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp has been the target of a cyber-attack. It has been a professional attack, apparently from the Southeast Asian region, the company states.

thyssenkrupp says that its analysis show that the aim was essentially to steal technological know-how and research from some areas of Business Area Industrial Solutions.



The company’s Systems of Business Area Steel Europe were also affected. Specially secured IT systems for especially critical have not been concerned (IT of Business Unit Marine Systems or production IT of blast furnaces and power plants in Duisburg). According to the company there are no signs pointing to sabotage and no signs of manipulation of data and applications or other sabotage.



The attack was discovered, continuously observed and analysed by thyssenkrupp´s CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team). Chief Information Officers of all Business Areas have been involved. The attacked IT systems have been revised. Since then, all of thyssenkrupp´s IT systems are being controlled for new attempted attacks with around-the-clock monitoring.